Esther M. De Vries, age 83, of Beaverdam, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen in 2013.
Esther was a member of Beaverdam Reformed Church and currently the Christian Reformed Church. She volunteered for the Bible League and Crossroads Bible Institute.
She is survived by her children; Dave and Karen De Vries of Zeeland, Sandy and Rick Bussis of Zeeland, Barb and Ed Knoll of Holland; grandchildren, Stephanie De Vries, Brad and Julie De Vries, Ashley Brower, Rev. Steve and Julie Bussis (Micah, David, Jonathan, and Anna) Dan and Betsy Bussis (Koen, Declan), Melissa and Adam Steere (Bentley, Morgan), Scott Knoll, Craig Knoll and fiancée Briana Wallish; Sisters, Arlene De Haan of Cutlerville, Jean De Young of Jenison, Anna Mae De Young of Jenison, Joan Van Solkema of Byron Center, Betty De Young of Grandville; in-laws, Jerry and Myrt De Vries of Holland; many nieces and nephews.
The De Vries family would like to give a special "Thank You", to all the staff at Sheldon Meadows for the love and care of their mother.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church, 5166 64th St. Hudsonville. Interment will be in Beaverdam Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroad Bible Institute or The Bible League. www.yntemafh.com.