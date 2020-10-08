Esther Ebels

Esther R. Ebels, age 91 of Holland, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Holland
Esther was a member of Immanuel Church and was a faithful member of the Choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jason Ebels in 2018; and siblings, Albert, Kathryn, Sally, Donna, Russell, James, and Delbert.
Esther is survived by her children, David and Peggy Ebels, Pamela and Rick Dusseljee, and Patti and Kevin Craig; 6 Grandchildren, Reka (Brock) Lowther, Christopher (Melissa) Dusseljee, Rhonda (Glen) Oliver, Heather (Micah) Lee, Jason (Laura) Craig, and Shannon (Jason) Hippe; 13 Great grandchildren; sisters Clara (Bill) Vander Bie and Jean (Bud) Whitehead; in-laws Don (Nancy) Ebels, Bob (Marilyn) Ebels, Mary Ebels, Marlene Tyink, Myra Tyink; many extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or to a charity of one's choice
.
An on-line registry book is available at www.lakeshorememorial.com.