Esther M. Fabiano, 86 of Holland passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday 29 February.
Esther was born 20 February 1934 in Cosenza, Italy to Joseph and Irene (Cascarelli) Bonofiglio. She was raised in Grand Ledge, Michigan and graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1952. Esther worked as a secretary at the Grand Ledge Chair Co. until 1955. After meeting her future husband at an engagement party, she soon married Paul C. Fabiano. Esther and Paul are the proud founders of Holland Peanut Store, Downtown Holland. Working long hours side by side and raising four children, they celebrated many years of prosperity, love and beautiful memories through their hard work. Esther is a member of St. Francis de Sales Church of Holland, where she served on many committees. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Study Club, volunteered many years running Friday Night Bingo and served on the St. Francis de Sales School Board. Spending time with her beautiful, loving, loud and faithful family brought Esther the greatest joy! Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest gifts, here on Earth. Being the nucleus and Matriarch of her large Italian family, Esther cooked her way into everyone's heart…and belly! She welcomed all. She naturally was a sassy, witty, funny and giving human being! All who knew her, know all about her fabulous "Esther-isms". Award-winning, indeed.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Irene Bonofiglio; sister, Rose Bonofiglio Fabiano; brother, Jerry Bonofiglio; nephew, Joey Bonofiglio and her beloved grandson Michael Thomas Stille.
Surviving Esther is her husband of 65 years, Paul C. Fabiano; her children, Celeste and John Porebski, Paula Fabiano and Dale Brown, Mary and Joel Stille and Thomas Fabiano, all of Holland; grandchildren, Sarah Porebski, Samantha and Mari von Websky, Jason and Johnny Porebski, all of Holland; Josh Brown and Dr. Katie Stahrr of Bend, Oregon; great grandchildren, Zayden Trilla, Vivian and Vincent von Websky all of Holland; sisters, Mary and Jack Ezzo of Lansing, Gloria Baird of Grand Ledge; brothers, Paul and Diane Bonofiglio, Michael and Jill Bonofiglio of Grand Ledge. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Esther, Paul and Family want to express their everlasting gratitude to HOSPICE of HOLLAND for their selfless love, tender care and gentle kindness! Esther's care team was fondly known as "The A Team" (named by Esther, herself), rightfully earning that title each and every time they laid hands on her!
Visitation will be Thursday 05 March from 4:00pm-7:00pm at St. Francis de Sales Church, 171 West 13th Street Holland, Michigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 06 March at 11am at St. Francis de Sales. Visitation will be held prior to the mass from 10:00am-11am. Father Charlie Brown Presiding.
A private interment will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Esther, Paul and Family would most humbly appreciate your contributions to HOSPICE of HOLLAND and/or Corpus Christi Catholic School.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2020