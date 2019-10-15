Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellowship Reformed of Hudsonville
6610 36th Ave.
Hudsonville, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Fellowship Reformed of Hudsonville
6610 36th Ave.
Hudsonville, MI
View Map
Esther Feenstra


1930 - 2019
Esther Feenstra Obituary
Esther Feenstra, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Esther died on what would have been her 63rd wedding anniversary with her late husband Andrew Feenstra who died in 2018. She enjoyed spending time with family especially at holidays. She was her grandchildren's #1 fan. She was a longtime member of Beaverdam Reformed Church and was a current member at Fellowship Reformed of Hudsonville. She was a faithful mentor for Kids Hope USA and volunteer for Bibles for Mexico. She will be missed.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Roozee, Mary Eisen; and Janet Tonsmeire.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Chris) Feenstra; daughter, Sue (Steve) Menken; grandchildren, Zachary Feenstra, Jason Feenstra, Michelle Menken, Ellen Menken; brother, John (Aleida) DeGraaf; sister, Marilyn (Al) Bratt; brother-in-law, Harv (Tony) Feenstra; sister-in-law, Phyllis Carlson; sister-in-law, Betty (Ron) Compagner; sister-in-law, Harriet Feenstra; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Fellowship Reformed of Hudsonville, 6610 36th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19 also at the church.
Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to Bibles for Mexico and Libertas Christian School.
Burial to take place in Beaverdam Cemetery.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019
