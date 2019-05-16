Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S. State St.
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Third Christian Reformed Church
10 West Central Ave.
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Hoogland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Hoogland


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Esther Hoogland Obituary
Esther Mae Hoogland passed away at age 94.
Esther was born March 23, 1925 in Vriesland, MI to William and Elizabeth Meengs. She married John Hoogland (who preceded her in death in 2017) in 1948 and after 71 years together (married for 69 years) were blessed with four children: Jan (Jeff) Kenniston, Frank (Deb) Hoogland, Brian (Melissa) Hoogland and Lisa (Louis) Timmer; 12 grandchildren: Kara (Craig) VanDenBerg, Karter (Allison) Klingenberg, Lauren Kenniston, Lindsey (Brad) Iverson, Katie (Austin) Dahm, Jamie (Drew) Durham, Samuel Hoogland, Sophie Hoogland, Jordan (Nick) Rameriz, Jenna (Keith) Campbell, Caitlin (Matthew) Vander Windt, Corrin Timmer, Lucas and Molly Timmer; 19 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lester Hoogland, Arlene Dykstra and Eleanor and Burton Borr.
Esther was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church. She volunteered at Holland Rescue Mission and Zeeland Community Hospital for many years.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Third Christian Reformed Church, 10 West Central Avenue, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian School, Holland Christian Schools, Gideons International or the Holland Rescue Mission. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now