Esther Mae Hoogland passed away at age 94.
Esther was born March 23, 1925 in Vriesland, MI to William and Elizabeth Meengs. She married John Hoogland (who preceded her in death in 2017) in 1948 and after 71 years together (married for 69 years) were blessed with four children: Jan (Jeff) Kenniston, Frank (Deb) Hoogland, Brian (Melissa) Hoogland and Lisa (Louis) Timmer; 12 grandchildren: Kara (Craig) VanDenBerg, Karter (Allison) Klingenberg, Lauren Kenniston, Lindsey (Brad) Iverson, Katie (Austin) Dahm, Jamie (Drew) Durham, Samuel Hoogland, Sophie Hoogland, Jordan (Nick) Rameriz, Jenna (Keith) Campbell, Caitlin (Matthew) Vander Windt, Corrin Timmer, Lucas and Molly Timmer; 19 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lester Hoogland, Arlene Dykstra and Eleanor and Burton Borr.
Esther was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church. She volunteered at Holland Rescue Mission and Zeeland Community Hospital for many years.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Third Christian Reformed Church, 10 West Central Avenue, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian School, Holland Christian Schools, Gideons International or the Holland Rescue Mission. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2019