Esther Redder
1922 - 2020
Esther L. Redder, age 97, of Overisel, went home to glory on Tuesday September 1, 2020.
Mrs. Redder was born in Overisel to John and Laura (Hoffman) Rigterink on October 10, 1922. She met her husband Allen through cousins and they married after he returned from the war. They were happily married for 48 years until his passing. Esther was also a lifelong member of Overisel Reformed Church. Mrs. Redder was hard working, independent and a dependable woman. She loved mowing her own lawn and did so into her 90's. Most weekends she would drive herself to Middlebury, Indiana for camping and leisure. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading and gardening. Esther was loved by all who knew her and will truly be missed.
Mrs. Redder is survived by her daughter Karel Deich of Overisel; son, Lloyd (Suzie) Redder of West Olive; grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Bos, Dirk (Emily) Redder, Brittani (Tim) Deters; great grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, and Makenna.
The family will receive visitors on Friday September 4, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, at The Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00am, at Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Ave, Holland. Reverend Ken Kleinheksel will preside over the service. Interment will be in Overisel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Overisel Reformed Church: Rolling Stones Youth Group.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
