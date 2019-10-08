Home

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church of Zeeland
125 East Lincoln Ave.
Zeeland, MI
Esther Zuverink


1932 - 2019
Esther Zuverink Obituary
Esther Zuverink, 87, of Zeeland, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Esther was born March 22, 1932, in Borculo, to Edward and Minnie (Beyer) Vanden Heuvel. Esther graduated from Zeeland High in 1950 and married Mitchell (Mick) Zuverink on October 25, 1951. Esther and Mick raised their family in Zeeland and were long time members of First Reformed Church. Esther served at First Reformed in the Ladies Aid Society, was a Sunday school teacher, and she sang in the church choir. Esther worked as a teacher's aide in the business department at Zeeland High School for 19 years.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Mick, their children: Scott and Kim Zuverink of Zeeland, Mike and Linda Zuverink of Drenthe, Nancy and Colin McCleery of Zeeland, Joe and Lori Zuverink of Zeeland; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, siblings: Bertha and Floyd Maat, Melvin and Judee Vanden Heuvel; in-laws: June Vanden Heuvel, Carol and Norm Umpstead, Sandy Bos, and many extended family.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Esther Zuverink will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at First Reformed Church of Zeeland, 125 East Lincoln Ave., Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm, Wednesday at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
