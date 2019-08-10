|
|
Ethel Scholten, age 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Ethel was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church where she actively served for many years. She was devoted to God, her church, and her family.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Scholten in 1996 and daughter, Lila (Scholten) Teerman in 2001.
She is survived by her children; Marcia (Steve) Luban, Tom Scholten, Jack Scholten; son-in-law, John (Norma) Teerman; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Tom Pettinga and Rev. Bernie Mulder officiating. A brief time of visitation with the family will begin at noon just prior to the service.
Burial to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's honor to the Zeeland Christian Schools.
Ethel's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to American House, Hospice of Holland, and Reverend's Tom Pettinga and Bernie Mulder for their excellent care of mom.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019