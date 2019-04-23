|
1931 - 2019
Mrs. Etta Peterson, age 87, of Nunica, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born September 21, 1931 in Nunica to William, Sr. and Anna (Olthof) Wierenga. On June 12, 1953 she married Clinton E. Peterson and he preceded her in death on October 1, 2000.
Etta was a member of Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church, where she served as a Calvinette Leader, Vacation Bible School leader and met with the Lydia Bible study faithfully. She also was a member of the Farm Bureau and their community action group. Etta enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and crocheting, and many people were recipients of her crafts. She knitted hats for serviceman and women and blankets for anyone that would need one. She enjoyed puzzles, and was an avid Flinch player and took on all comers. Etta will be very missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by six children: Philip (Charlene) Peterson of Nunica, Lillian (Philip) Bliss of Muskegon, Sarah ( John) Boluyt of Walker, William (Candyce) Peterson of Grandville, Clinton (Amy) Peterson of Holland, and Esther (Joe) Jiran of Fremont, Special Family Friends: Mike & Terry Reid & Family, and Caregiver Lori Riley; twenty-two grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; She is also survived by seven siblings: George (Ruth) Wierenga, Bill (Arlene) Wierenga, Ken Wierenga, Jon Wierenga, Alice (Jim) Whitwam, David Wierenga and Roy (Sue) Wierenga; sisters-in-law, Delores Wierenga, Donna Wierenga, brother-in-law, Harry Bolthouse; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: Harold, Jeanette, Willene, JoAnn and Eugene. ??Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Michael Westerveld officiating. There will be a special funeral luncheon before the service shared with her brother, Gene's family. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven) Interment will take place in Nunica Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in memory of Etta may be given to International Aid or Special Olympics. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019