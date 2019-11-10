|
Eugene Scholten, 91 of Holland, died November 7, 2019, with his family at his side.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joyce, and his parents, Alfred and Jeanette Scholten of Graafschap. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth and her husband Jan Osterop, brother, Jud Scholten his wife, Joyce and his sister in law, Adrianna.
Gene is survived by his children, John of Lansing, David (Beth) Scholten, of East Lansing, their children Sam and Paige Scholten, daughter Nancy( Todd) Kamstra, of Holland, their children, Josh and his wife, Laura, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jake of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Sarah and her husband, Josh Miller of Dallas, Texas.
He is also survived by his brother, Leon Scholten, his brother, Allen ( Carole )Scholten of Holland, his sister, Bea Scholten of Florida and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 659 State Street in Holland with Rev. Linda Knieriemen officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 pm.
Gene and his wife Joyce's ashes will be combined and lovingly scattered near Traverse City, Michigan this next spring by his children and grandchildren.
Arrangements are being assisted with the care of former neighbor Craig Kleinheksel of Dykstra Funeral Homes. Flowers and cards may be delivered to the First Presbyterian Church. An on-line registry book and more complete tribute to Gene Scholten is available at www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019