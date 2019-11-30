|
Eunice Boer, 81, of Borculo, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church, 7146 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426. Visitation will be 4:00-7:30 pm, Monday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, 49464, and also 10:00-10:45 am, Tuesday, prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in Blendon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to India Mission of Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019