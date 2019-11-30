Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Boer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Boer

Send Flowers
Eunice Boer Obituary
Eunice Boer, 81, of Borculo, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church, 7146 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426. Visitation will be 4:00-7:30 pm, Monday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, 49464, and also 10:00-10:45 am, Tuesday, prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in Blendon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to India Mission of Georgetown Protestant Reformed Church.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -