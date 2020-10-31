Eva Longoria Cantu, 94, of Holland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Eva was born in Helena Texas in January of 1926 to Pablo and Elvira Longoria. She was the eldest of eight children. Later moving to Holland, she became a member of Ebenezer Church and retired from Baker Furniture after many years of service.

She married Tomas Cantu, whom she met in elementary school, and they had six children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tomas and three children, Alicia, Juanita and Ester.

Eva is survived by her children Anita and Jose Soto, Tomas Cantu Jr., and Cynthia Cantu Olivares; grandchildren, Sylvia Lueck, Teresa Soto, Joseph Thomas and Laurel Soto, Edward Richard and Stephanie Soto, Vanessa and Brian Beezhold, and Raymond Thomas Olivares; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rumaldo Longoria, Ismael Longoria, Maria Berrios; and many loving extended family and friends.

Eva loved her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended church regularly and her relationship with Christ was strong. One of her favorite things to do was to read her bible daily, especially the book of Psalms. She also enjoyed the outdoors, working on her yard and garden.

Eva was kind and giving. She loved God with all of her heart and made sure to set a good example for her family and everyone that was around her. She will be missed dearly.

An intimate service was held Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



