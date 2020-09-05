1/1
Evalynn Houseward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evalynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evalynn Grace Houseward, February 5, 1954 – September 3, 2020

Evalynn Grace Houseward passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus being cared for by loving Hospice nurses in Grand Rapids, MI. Born on February 5, 1954, her birthday celebrations were the best day of the year for her. For many years, she was a resident in the adult care

residence of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. Evalynn was a beloved friend and companion to the staff and fellow residents of Cameron Home. The care they provided was greatly appreciated; they gave Evalynn a home and community that she enjoyed. She was loved so well. Over the years, she participated in activities she enjoyed most: singing hymns, watching the Detroit Tigers, Special Olympics, bowling, adult day programs, van rides to see the cows, and root beer floats every evening. Evalynn was the daughter of Rev. John and Trudy

Houseward (deceased); sister to Tim and Ellen Houseward, Joannne and Gary VanDenend, Jonathan Houseward (deceased), and Barb and Nick Weeber; along with many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Mila and Mindy who held her hand so faithfully the past year. A private family service will be held at Georgetown Cemetery in Hudsonville, MI on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
Georgetown Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved