Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland St.
Holland, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland St.
Holland, MI
1919 - 2020
Evelyn Brower Obituary
Evelyn L. Brower (Avery), age 100, of Holland, passed away at American House and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Evelyn was born in Jones, Michigan to Earl and Helene Avery on December 13, 1919 and graduated from Three Rivers High School. In 1936 she moved to Holland and graduated from Holland Business Institute in 1937. She married James Brower in 1941. She attended and was active at North Holland Reformed Church.
Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, crocheting and sewing, cooking, sports and spending time with her family. She worked as a secretary at DePree Chemical Company and West Ottawa Schools. Jim and Evelyn enjoyed running a small U-pick blueberry farm on the corner of Beeline and Riley.
Evelyn is survived by her sons: Warren Brower, Randall and Imelda Brower, Chuck and Anne Brower; grandchildren: Mindy-Prins Minarik, Jennifer (JP) Pearce, Jason Brower, Sara (Benjamin) Schreur, Jarrod Brower, Allison Brower, Luke (fiancé Amanda) Brower, Landon (Olivia) Brower, Brady Brower; four great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Griner; as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband James G. Brower, of Holland; siblings: Otis Avery, of Jones, Michigan and Marion Bowers, of Marcellus, Michigan.
A memorial service to honor Evelyn's life and faith will be 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland Street, Holland, MI 49424. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be given to the North Holland Reformed Church Reach Out Fund.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the excellent care given to Evelyn by the staff at American House in Holland.
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020
