Evelyn B. Kozal, age 97, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Inn at Freedom Village.
Evelyn was a kind, sweet soul whose smile would light up any room. She retired from General Electric in 1984. After retirement she enjoyed spending the winter months in Gulf Shores, AL, late night card games and trips to the casino with her husband, John.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Kozal, in January, 2020; son, Garen Brown; daughter-in-law, Nancy Brown; grandson, Aaron Brown; and siblings Alice Zufall, Jean McCormick, Bert Holtgeerts and Gord Holtgeerts.
Evelyn is survived by her granddaughters, Debbie Rhoades and Sarah Brown; great grandsons, Dominic Perales, Jacob Perales and Carter Brown; sisters, Arlene Dykstra and Marian Holtgeerts; son-in-law, John (Rachael) Kozal.
Visitation and funeral services for family members will be held at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 1, 2020.