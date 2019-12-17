|
Evelyn (Mac Vane) Strickler age 82 of Holland, entered into Glory, December 15, 2019.
She was born in Chicago, IL to Clarence and Jean (Lloyd) Novak and graduated from Calumet High School in Illinois. Evelyn dedicated her life to her family and volunteering for many local and national charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle Marshal Mac Vane in 1988; siblings, Philip and Joan Mac Vane, Dwight and Lynn Mac Vane, and Barbara and Lyle Burdwood.
Surviving is her husband, James; children, Linda and Keith Albonico, Donna and Steven Barendse, Diana and Joseph Mc Kay, and Paul and Deborah Mac Vane; 10 grandchildren, Melissa and Mike Mitchell, Laurel Albonico, Jonathan and Amy Barendse, Sara and Justin Weaver, Jennifer and Brad Polet, Karen and Brian Doory, Deborah Polet, Emily and Kim Monterosso, Jessica and Dylan Bradley, and Michael and Victoria Mac Vane; 14 great grandchildren; brothers and sister, Clarence and Joyce Novak, Carol Gray, and Lloyd and Candi Novak; in-laws, John and Carol Mac Vane, Walter, Phyllis, Blanche, Delores, and Marilyn; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Thursday (December 19) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, with the Rev. Scott Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Helen De Vos Children's Hospital Neonatal Unit, or Autism Research.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019