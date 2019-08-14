Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harderwyk Ministries
1627 Lakeswood Blvd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Harderwyk Ministries
1627 West Lakewood Blvd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Evenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Evenhouse


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Evenhouse Obituary
Fannie Evenhouse, age 86 of Holland (formerly Elmhurst, IL), met Jesus face to face on Friday, August 9, 2019, and heard her Savior say, "Well Done!"
Fannie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed most spending time with her family and friends, and working in her garden.
Fannie is survived by her children: Thomas (Lynn) Evenhouse, Randall (Katrina) Evenhouse, Jane (Jon) Marcus, Mary (Chuck) Neumann, Allen (Kristen) Evenhouse, Michael (Melissa) Evenhouse; grandchildren: Amy Evenhouse, Joel (Gretchen) Evenhouse, Meg (Matt) Anderson, Zack (Mary) Evenhouse, Jake (Taylor) Evenhouse, Molly (Doug) Kress, Amanda (Kevin) Deane, Nick Neumann, Paul (Andrea) Neumann, Chuck (Jen) Neumann, Ted (Cindy) Neumann, Ed Neumann, Michael and Alex Evenhouse, Trevor, Josie, Sophie, and Bodie Evenhouse; 9 great-grandchildren; In-laws: Marian (Grootenhaar) Baker, Beverly Grootenhaar, Karen Klein, John (Marcia) Evenhouse, George (Carol) Evenhouse, James (Carol) Evenhouse, Georgia Evenhouse; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Evenhouse; grandson, Nathan Marcus; Siblings: Gary Grootenhaar, John Grootenhaar, Jeanne (Bob) Langkamp, Mary (Ray) Start and David Grootenhaar; as well as in-laws: Henry (Cynthia) Evenhouse, Willard Klein, Richard (Louisa) Evenhouse.
There will be a time of visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday August 15, 2019 at Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 West Lakewood Blvd. Holland, MI 49424. A memorial service to honor Fannie's life and faith will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 16, at Harderwyk. Memorial contributions may be given to Harderwyk Ministries.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now