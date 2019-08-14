|
|
Fannie Evenhouse, age 86 of Holland (formerly Elmhurst, IL), met Jesus face to face on Friday, August 9, 2019, and heard her Savior say, "Well Done!"
Fannie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed most spending time with her family and friends, and working in her garden.
Fannie is survived by her children: Thomas (Lynn) Evenhouse, Randall (Katrina) Evenhouse, Jane (Jon) Marcus, Mary (Chuck) Neumann, Allen (Kristen) Evenhouse, Michael (Melissa) Evenhouse; grandchildren: Amy Evenhouse, Joel (Gretchen) Evenhouse, Meg (Matt) Anderson, Zack (Mary) Evenhouse, Jake (Taylor) Evenhouse, Molly (Doug) Kress, Amanda (Kevin) Deane, Nick Neumann, Paul (Andrea) Neumann, Chuck (Jen) Neumann, Ted (Cindy) Neumann, Ed Neumann, Michael and Alex Evenhouse, Trevor, Josie, Sophie, and Bodie Evenhouse; 9 great-grandchildren; In-laws: Marian (Grootenhaar) Baker, Beverly Grootenhaar, Karen Klein, John (Marcia) Evenhouse, George (Carol) Evenhouse, James (Carol) Evenhouse, Georgia Evenhouse; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fannie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Evenhouse; grandson, Nathan Marcus; Siblings: Gary Grootenhaar, John Grootenhaar, Jeanne (Bob) Langkamp, Mary (Ray) Start and David Grootenhaar; as well as in-laws: Henry (Cynthia) Evenhouse, Willard Klein, Richard (Louisa) Evenhouse.
There will be a time of visitation from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday August 15, 2019 at Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 West Lakewood Blvd. Holland, MI 49424. A memorial service to honor Fannie's life and faith will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 16, at Harderwyk. Memorial contributions may be given to Harderwyk Ministries.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019