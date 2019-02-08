|
|
Florena Genzink, 96, of Drenthe, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Florena was born November 25, 1922, in Drenthe to John and Hattie (Kok) Huizen. She attended Beachwood School in Overisel Township and later married Edward Genzink. Ed and Florena built a house on the original Huizen family farm property and raised their son Terry surrounded by her extended Huizen family. Florena was a lifelong member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edward, in 1998, as well as her sister Aleda Deters. In 2003, she moved to Royal Park in Zeeland after living her first 81 years in rural Drenthe.
Florena is survived by her son: Rev. Terry and Mary Genzink of Hudsonville, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ryan and Gwen Genzink (Ruben, Mira) of Grand Rapids, Anita and Dan Lautenbach (Anika, Johanna) of Ann Arbor; brothers-in-law: Don and Alice Genzink of Holland, Paul Genzink of California.
The Genzinks are grateful to the staffs of Royal Atrium Inn in Zeeland, and Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living in Hudsonville for their dedicated care for Florena.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Florena Genzink will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019, at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 2-5 pm, Sunday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorials to Calvin Theological Seminary or The Bible League International.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019