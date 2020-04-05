|
Florence R. Kasza (Schaneman), 93 formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska completed her life journey on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Florence was born January 1, 1927 in Minatare, Nebraska to George and Marie (Dahlinger) Schaneman. She married William (Bill) Kasza on March 7, 1948 at the First Church of God in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Florence worked at the Scottsbluff Cannery during WWII and as a Telephone Operator while Bill served in Korea.
Florence's main love in life was raising her three boys, John, Jim and Jeff. Later in life she provided day care for several years, treating each child as her own, and also worked at Cawley's Potato Chip Factory and the Scottsbluff Country Club.
Florence's main hobbies included cooking and baking, embroidering, crocheting, and sewing. She loved flower gardening, vegetable gardening, and canning her harvests. She was also an avid collector of dolls. Florence was a member of First Church of God and the VFW Auxiliary.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband William Kasza, brother LeRoy Schaneman (Mary Jo), and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her sons John (Diana), Holland Michigan; Jim (Debra), Gering Nebraska, and Jeff (Marlene) Bellevue Nebraska; grandchildren, Jeremy and Tiffany; brothers and sisters, Don (Eunice) Schoeneman, Robert Schoeneman, Lorraine Conrad, Richard Schaneman, Martha (Rev. Arthur) Siegfried, Frances Johnson, Barbara Tallmon; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
www.dugankramer.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020