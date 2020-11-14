1/1
Florence Vuurens
Florence "Flo" M. Vuurens, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1933 to Frederick and Minnie (Maatman) VanDyke in Holland, MI. Florence worked for several years as a secretary at Hope College and went on to work at Twin Lake United Methodist Church helping with office duties and Sunday music. Florence was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and enjoyed helping her husband, Rev. Donald J. Vuurens, grow the ministry of the United Methodist faith. Florence loved playing the piano and the organ, especially at church. She also enjoyed cross stitching, embroidery, and quilting. Florence is survived by her loving daughter, Diana Burr (Ken Tuffelmire); grandson, Alexander Burr (Stephanie Lynn Carter); brother, Carl (Carol) VanDyke; brother-in-law, Walter Vuurens; and sister-in-law, Charlene VanDyke Nykamp. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Donald J. Vuurens; brother, Eugene VanDyke; son-in-law, Robert Burr; and sister-in-law, Hazel Vuurens. A PRIVATE SERVICE for Florence will take place due to current health restrictions. A public memorial service will take place at Twin Lake United Methodist Church at a future date. For a more lasting memory, donations in Florence's name can be made to either the Harbor Hospice Foundation or Twin Lake United Methodist. Burial will take place in the springtime at Overisel Township Cemetery. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

