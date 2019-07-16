|
|
Floyd Hossink, age 95 passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Floyd was a member of the Protestant Reformed Church. He owned and operated several dry cleaners in Holland and California. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and later in life he really enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.
Floyd is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna "Maria" Hossink; sisters, Esther Veldheer, Edna Hossink, Mary Hossink; brother-in-law, Vern Woodwyk; and daughter, Rita Contreras-Lopez.
He is survived by his children, Barb VanderVliet, Judy Tanner, Maria (Tiburcio) Hernandez, Sally (Todd) Branderhorst, Judy (Edward) Vandenbil, Augie (Kathy) Lopez, Brian Hossink; sister, Betty Woodwyk; brother-in-law, Vernin Veldheer, 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 4:00-6:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at Noon on Thursday, July 18 also at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Justin Smidstrra.
Memorial contributions can be given in Floyd's honor to Resthaven Care Center or Hospice of Holland.
Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019