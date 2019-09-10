Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Floyd Martinie Obituary
Floyd Dale Martinie, 86, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A service to honor his life will be 11am, Wednesday, September 11, at Eastmanville United Reformed Church, 6845 Leonard St., Coopersville, MI. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation will also be 6-8pm, Tuesday, September 10, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Martinie family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
