Forrest Eugene Homkes died peacefully at SKLD Ionia, where he was lovingly cared for, and surrounded by family on February 8, 2020. Forrest "with two r's" was born on December 13, 1941 to Russell and Lois (Van Den Berge) Homkes and lived in Holland, MI for the majority of his life. He was truly one-of-a kind. He was known for his penchant for storytelling, love of family road trips, knowledge of science, reverence for history, and taste for a hefty serving of butter and a tall glass of red wine. Forrest's humor was sharp, vocabulary rich, and love large. Forrest always had a story to tell to anyone who would listen- the Sugar Cookie one being his most famous. If you asked Forrest a question you would almost certainly get a "you betcha by golly" or "fantastic" response. When Forrest was a child he dreamed of being a printer. That dream came true with the business he founded, Forrest Printing, which thrived in the Holland community for many years. There was nothing Forrest enjoyed more than loading up his family in their conversion van and heading out to traverse the States from Civil War battlefields to desert parks. A lover of music, Forrest regaled his time spent in the Barbershop, and was always up for a Neil Diamond or Johnny Cash singalong. Forrest was a family man who spent almost 43 years with the love of his life, Mary Alice Homkes and is survived by his children, grandchildren, family, and friends who loved him beyond words. They are Todd (Julie) Homkes, Mark (Brenda) Homkes, Amy Homkes-Hayes (Daniel Hayes), Brett Homkes and grandchildren, Christopher and Cassondra Homkes and Lana and Grady Hayes. He is also survived by siblings, Marilee (Paul) Vroon, Bruce (Janice) Homkes, Karen (Merle) VanderSluis, Larry (Carol) Homkes, Rick (Darlene) Homkes, and many nieces and nephews. He is sorely and deeply missed. A Celebration of Life to be announced. For those wishing, contributions may be made to SKLD of Ionia Musical Programming or to the Civil War Trust in memory of Forrest. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020