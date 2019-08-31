|
Foster Kenneth Wiersema, age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior late Thursday, August 29, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty (Schut); children, Elizabeth (Ron) Brink, Patricia (Bruce) Karsten, Linda (Steve) Kok, John (Cheryl) Wiersema; daughter-in-law, Julie Wiersema; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Ed) Wolters; and sister-in-law, Henrietta DeJonge.
He was preceded in death by son, David Wiersema and grandson, Nicholas Kamphuis.
Ken served in the Korean War in Germany for three years. He owned Wiersema Poured Walls, Ottogan Mobile Home Estates, Winding Creek Golf Course and Chase Hammond Golf Course. He was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St., Zeeland, MI 49464.
A service to honor the life of Ken will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams St., Zeeland, MI with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be given to Zeeland Christian Schools.
Interment to be in West Drenthe Cemetery.
Ken's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Vista Springs of Holland and Hospice of Holland for their excellent care of Ken.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019