Frances Groover

Sad but confident, we remember our daughter Frances Ann Karsten Groover; who recently embraced her Savior Jesus Christ at 60 yrs of age, and is now received in His arms July 2 2020, free from cancer and young again.

Missed by John and Wieda Karsten; and her children TJ,Tanya, Tammie, Teri, Spouses and Grandchildren, great grandchildren, Brother John Karsten, sisters Elizabeth Zeerip and Irene Kroll and Frances her former husband Tim Groover.

A private memorial, plus a celebration of her life is pending.



