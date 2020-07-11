1/1
Frances Groover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sad but confident, we remember our daughter Frances Ann Karsten Groover; who recently embraced her Savior Jesus Christ at 60 yrs of age, and is now received in His arms July 2 2020, free from cancer and young again.
Missed by John and Wieda Karsten; and her children TJ,Tanya, Tammie, Teri, Spouses and Grandchildren, great grandchildren, Brother John Karsten, sisters Elizabeth Zeerip and Irene Kroll and Frances her former husband Tim Groover.
A private memorial, plus a celebration of her life is pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved