Frances "Fran" Plaggemars, age 80, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Fran struggled for years with multiple health problems and in the end passed quickly, peacefully and at home as was her wish.
Fran is survived by her husband and love or her life, David; and a son, Peter Eldridge of Philadelphia.
A beautiful, sensitive soul, Fran's warmth and depth easily drew people in. Soft, earthy and transparent, her quiet one liners usually hit their mark.
Fran was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia where she held various jobs. With her Philly accent, she enjoyably recalled spending time with Stiller and Mira during a nighttime blackout while working as a hotel concierge. She also turned down a date with Buddy Hackett. Fran and Dave met in Jamaica 40 years ago and lovingly moved to Michigan to build another phase of life.
Fran's lifetime ambition to do art began to blossom. She actively created pieces in etchings and mixed media and was adept with layering, subtle blends of colors and creating depth in her work. She received many honors and awards. Fran's relationship with art did not stop there. She studied art a Hope College and received her BA in Fine Arts from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She then achieved her Masters in Art Therapy from the University of Vermont. Fran held various clinical therapy jobs including Clinical Supervisor with Lutheran Foster Care Services. Her expertise with disadvantaged children best defined Fran's personal and professional skills. More recently, she volunteered at Kid's Hope through Christ Memorial Church, applying therapy through art with tough youngsters.
Fran loved wildlife and hiking through nature; she ran races with Dave, and solidly completed the Hope College Triathlon in spite of hating to get her hair wet. Fran and David enjoyed visiting family in Philly and have owned a condo there for many years. Her Christian faith sustained her through her physical struggles and she now rejoices in heaven. Please join us in warmly remembering Franny.
An intimate family memorial service is planned at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kids Hope c/o Christ Memorial Church. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenerg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 23, 2020.