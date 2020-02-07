|
|
Francine Leep, age 82 of Zeeland, loving wife, mother and grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Bill; her children: Jayne and Tom Heintzelman, Bill and Joanna Leep, Maribeth and Tom Ver Strate, Jaci and Rick Le Febre; 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings: Dick and Carol Flietstra, Dave Flietstra and Evelyn and Gary Vanden Berg; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Arlene Blake, Lois and Don Morren, Dorothy Kinna, MaryAnn Van Dyken, Elden and Sheri Leep, Arla Leep, Linda Leep and Linda Culleton.
Fran was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Andy Leep, Claire and Alex Kimm, Bill Blake, Betty and Ed Folkersma, Jon Kinna, Rog Van Dyken, Jerry Leep, Carolyn Leep and Dave Leep.
She was a faithful child of God, member of First Protestant Reformed Church, she volunteered at Crossroads Prison Ministries and owned Interior Images with her husband.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at First Protestant Reformed Church of Holland, 3641 104th Ave, Zeeland. Interment will be in Rusk Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Prison Ministries. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2020