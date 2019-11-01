Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
171 W. 13th St.
Holland, MI
Francisco Villanueva-Garces
Francisco Villanueva-Garces, age 70 of Holland, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
A mass of Christian burial will take place 1PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St., Holland.
Visitation will be November 2, Saturday, from 6-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
www.lakeshorememorial.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019
