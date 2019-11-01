|
Francisco Villanueva-Garces, age 70 of Holland, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
A mass of Christian burial will take place 1PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St., Holland.
Visitation will be November 2, Saturday, from 6-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Villanueva-Garces family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019