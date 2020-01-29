|
|
Frank Roy Elliott of Holland, MI passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Holland Hospital following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born March 31, 1940 in Ripley Co., Missouri. He was the son of the late Roy and Ethel (Penrod) Elliott and the husband of Barbara (Voss) Elliott. He was a member of the Ganges Baptist Church where he served as trustee and treasurer for many years. He worked in Saugatuck at Harris Pie Company and then Rich Products for 38 years until its closure. Here he boasted many years of perfect attendance taking great pride in a work ethic learned from his father. He finished his working life at Request Foods in Holland, retiring in 2002. He was an EMT and on the Saugatuck Fire Department until his retirement. After that he donated his time to Michigan Flywheelers. He also enjoyed camping with friends.
In addition to his wife Barbara of over 60 years, Frank is survived by son Richard (Teresa) Elliott of Hamilton; daughters Lori (Al) Verbeke of Heath, Texas and Cheryl Elliott of Holland; grandchildren Branden Otting of Hamilton, Alex and Adam Verbeke of Heath, Texas, and Gloria Swai Elliott of Arusha, Tanzania, Africa; sisters Juanita Johnson of Grand Haven and Ovella Stephens of Holland, along with many nieces and nephews.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Chappell Funeral Home from 1:00 – 3:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Ganges Baptist Church (6577 122nd Ave., Fennville, MI 49408) at 11:00 AM with visitation held one-hour prior. Burial will take place Taylor Cemetery, Ganges Township.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020