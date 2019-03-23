|
Dr. Frank Pettinga, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Suzanne; children Deb (Ron), Jane (David), Fred (Jayne), and Cindy (Mark); 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Frank is now with his parents, Rhine and Adriana, and his brothers Cornelius and Paul, who all preceded him in death. Frank loved God, his family, and serving his patients. He enjoyed worshiping with believers around the world. Upon moving to Holland, he became a member of Third Reformed Church. The family is thankful for the support of his friends and others who joined him in his adventures and added to the richness of his life.
Frank was born in Beaverdam, Michigan, graduated from Holland Christian High School, and served in the U.S. Navy for two years. After graduating from Calvin College, he achieved his MD degree from Boston University and later a MPH degree from the University of Michigan. He thoroughly enjoyed the practice of family medicine for 19 years in Muskegon, Michigan, where many affectionately called him "Doc." He then joined the U.S. State Department, where he served as embassy physician for 13 years, enjoying assignments in Afghanistan, Austria, Egypt, Washington D.C., and Dominican Republic. When Frank returned to the United States, he served for 7 years as the Medical Director of Hackley Hospital in Muskegon and 6 years in Hackley's Occupational Medicine.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Friday March 29 at Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th St, Holland with Rev. Kama Jongerius officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin College or Hospice of Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019