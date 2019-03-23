Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Third Reformed Church
111 West 13th St.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pettinga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Pettinga


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Pettinga Obituary
Dr. Frank Pettinga, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Suzanne; children Deb (Ron), Jane (David), Fred (Jayne), and Cindy (Mark); 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Frank is now with his parents, Rhine and Adriana, and his brothers Cornelius and Paul, who all preceded him in death. Frank loved God, his family, and serving his patients. He enjoyed worshiping with believers around the world. Upon moving to Holland, he became a member of Third Reformed Church. The family is thankful for the support of his friends and others who joined him in his adventures and added to the richness of his life.

Frank was born in Beaverdam, Michigan, graduated from Holland Christian High School, and served in the U.S. Navy for two years. After graduating from Calvin College, he achieved his MD degree from Boston University and later a MPH degree from the University of Michigan. He thoroughly enjoyed the practice of family medicine for 19 years in Muskegon, Michigan, where many affectionately called him "Doc." He then joined the U.S. State Department, where he served as embassy physician for 13 years, enjoying assignments in Afghanistan, Austria, Egypt, Washington D.C., and Dominican Republic. When Frank returned to the United States, he served for 7 years as the Medical Director of Hackley Hospital in Muskegon and 6 years in Hackley's Occupational Medicine.

A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Friday March 29 at Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th St, Holland with Rev. Kama Jongerius officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 3:00-5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin College or Hospice of Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now