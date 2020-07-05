Fred "Freddie" DeWilde, age 66 of Holland, peacefully passed away July 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Fred was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School In 1972. He went on to further his education at Ferris State University followed by Michigan State University, earning his Civil Engineering degree. After college, he started a career at Elzinga & Volkers which lasted 28 years. Freddie was an avid outdoorsman who loved sailing, being up at the cabin and most recently, wintering in Marco Island Florida. He had a love for sports, especially the Lions, Tigers and Michigan State. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred DeWilde and infant sister, Catherine DeWilde.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Cheryl of 40 years, his mother Joan; siblings, James (Elizabeth) DeWilde, Randy (Lisa) DeWilde, Elizabeth (Richard) Munson, Pete (Pam) DeWilde; 7 nephews; 1 niece; brothers and sister in-laws, Jerry & Hilda Holstege, Gene Van Rhee, Ron & Arloa Miedema, Harlan & Kathy Van Rhee, Mike & Phyllis Debski, along with many cousins.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Holland, or The American Cancer Society
