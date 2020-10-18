Frederick Willis Reynolds, age 72 of Holland, passed away October15, 2020 following a battle with cancer.
Fred, born in 1947 to George and Leona Reynolds graduated from Holland High School and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Fred enjoyed fishing, bowling, roller skating, but mostly spending time with his family, and all his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Winifred Klock.
Fred is survived by his wife Pamela of 54 years; children Marty Reynolds-Ohana and Jason Reynolds, grandchildren; Justin Reynolds, Joy (Quinn) Ohana, and Josef Ohana; in-laws, Dave and Lori Klokkert, Sally Klokkert, and Barb Stuart; many extended family and friends.
A private burial and graveside service will take place at Lakeshore Cemetery in Holland.
The family is touched by the love and support of all those who loved Fred and plans to have a public celebration of his life when circumstances allow.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Cancer Organization of your choice.
