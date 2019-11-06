|
Frederik P. Moederzoon, age 84, of Caledonia, died Friday, November 4, 2019 at American House in Kentwood.
He retired from Herman Miller following many years of employment.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Wil Moederzoon, his parents and parents-in-law.
Fred is survived by his wife, Sophia "Fia"; children, Kim McClain and Matt Nieboer of Hudsonville, Dwayne Moederzoon of Shelbyville; 5 grandchildren, Corey (Angela) McClain, Alexa McClain and Nick Coon, Donovan Moederzoon, Dwayne "DJ" Moederzoon, Kathreena Moederzoon; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Hans Van Kuilenburg of Hastings, John (Marge) Moederzoon of TX.; brother-in-law, Jan
Siesling of Wyoming, MI; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland. The family is planning a celebration of life in Fred's honor at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the or a Hospice of one's choice. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019