Fredric Kelley
Fredric Kelley of Holland passed away peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He fought a courageous battle against pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure.

Fredric was born on December 6, 1939 in Grand Rapids to Bert and Jean (Adams) Kelley. He attended South High School (1957) and graduated from Maine Maritime Academy (1960). He furthered his education with a degree in history from Western Michigan University. In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Bulthuis. Together they raised two surviving daughters, Elizabeth (Jim) Root, and Heather Kelley (David Hop).

Fred sailed the oceans of the World as a Merchant Marine and a Naval Reservist. Fred later taught at West Ottawa Public Schools and worked for the BSA. He later ran his own company, Ride Equipment. He sold school busses for several companies, including Hoekstra Equipment. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Holland. In 2000, he married Virginia Dooley, who survives him along with her daughters, Kerry Hayward, Courtney Dooley; grandchildren, Brittany, Stephan, and Kylie.

After his retirement, he was often found sailing on his boat, 'Amazing Grace' or driving his candy red 68 Camaro in town or at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Grand Caymen and river cruises were special to him. Part of the winter was spent in Carlos Point in Fort Myers Beach Florida.

He is also survived by his granddaughters, Eliza Root, Emeline Root as well as his sister Nancy Kelley of Ludington, nephew Adam Jurkowski, his New York family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Holland, Maine Maritime Academy, First United Methodist Church, or Beach United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life will be held on July 21, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Kelly residence in Holland. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 11, 2020.
June 28, 2020
A very friendly,mild manner man. He hired me as a driver servicing the STATE GARAGES with a cleaning fluid. I needed help, and he gave me an opportunity. May Fred Kelley Rest In Peace. Home with the lord.
Aldo Diotalevi
Friend
June 23, 2020
Elizabeth and Heather, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. We are here is you need anything.
Karl Bader
Friend
