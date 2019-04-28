|
|
Garry Kaashoek, born November 28, 1929, was carried by God's grace to his heavenly home on April 17, 2019. There he will use his voice to sing a new song.
Garry attended Christ Memorial Church. He was a tool and die maker for General Motors, retiring after 37.5 years. He was a vocalist and sang in several choirs including the Holland Chorale and Christ Memorial Sanctuary Choir. He expressed his faith through music. He began woodworking at a young age, even making a sailboat with his father. Throughout his life, he blessed family and friends with gifts of handcrafted furniture.
Garry leaves behind children: Gay Kaashoek, Garth & Lynn Kaashoek, Kerry & Steve Barkel, Kurt & Cathy Kaashoek; grandchildren: Jennifer & Brad Prince, Julie & Ian Kobes, John & Ruth Barkel and Kevin and Conor Kaashoek; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Elyse, and Laura Prince, Andrew and Lylah Kobes, Allison, Piper, and James Barkel; sister, Leona & Randy Kool; and in-laws: Bernice & Jack Dykema, Gary & Judy De Haan, Marge & John Kuyers; nieces and nephews; and friends in Mesa, AZ as well as Michigan. Garry lost his bride of 66 years, Ruth, 2 years ago on April 15.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 3 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graasfschap Rd. Holland, MI 49423. Memorial contributions are to Christ Memorial Music Ministry.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019