Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Memorial Church
595 Graasfschap Rd
Holland, MI
Garry Kaashoek Obituary
Garry Kaashoek, born November 28, 1929, was carried by God's grace to his heavenly home on April 17, 2019. There he will use his voice to sing a new song.

Garry attended Christ Memorial Church. He was a tool and die maker for General Motors, retiring after 37.5 years. He was a vocalist and sang in several choirs including the Holland Chorale and Christ Memorial Sanctuary Choir. He expressed his faith through music. He began woodworking at a young age, even making a sailboat with his father. Throughout his life, he blessed family and friends with gifts of handcrafted furniture.

Garry leaves behind children: Gay Kaashoek, Garth & Lynn Kaashoek, Kerry & Steve Barkel, Kurt & Cathy Kaashoek; grandchildren: Jennifer & Brad Prince, Julie & Ian Kobes, John & Ruth Barkel and Kevin and Conor Kaashoek; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Elyse, and Laura Prince, Andrew and Lylah Kobes, Allison, Piper, and James Barkel; sister, Leona & Randy Kool; and in-laws: Bernice & Jack Dykema, Gary & Judy De Haan, Marge & John Kuyers; nieces and nephews; and friends in Mesa, AZ as well as Michigan. Garry lost his bride of 66 years, Ruth, 2 years ago on April 15.

Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 3 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graasfschap Rd. Holland, MI 49423. Memorial contributions are to Christ Memorial Music Ministry.

www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
