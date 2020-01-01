Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakland Christian Reformed Church
4452 38th Street
Hamilton, MI
View Map
Gary Hulst Obituary
Gary Hulst, age 72 of Oakland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly Monday, December 30, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bev; his children and grandchildren: Pam and Kurt Meeuwsen (Abbie and Blake), Brent and Jennifer Hulst (Katharine and Adela), Kim and Matthew Bolles (Coraline and Louise); sisters: Mary and Terry Genzink, Lila and Edgar Veinbergs, Ellen and Dave Meyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Betty Lankheet, Howard and Grace Lankheet, Arlene and Alverne Hop, Denny and Millie Lankheet and several nieces, nephews and three aunts.

Gary served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He retired from Herman Miller where he worked his entire career. Gary loved to be outside bird watching, gardening, pigeon racing and just enjoying all of God's creation.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Oakland Christian Reformed Church, 4452 38th Street, Hamilton. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to World Renew or Bethany Christian Services. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020
