Gary Michael Klingler, Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at Grand Valley University, was welcomed into Heaven on August 14, 2020, surrounded by Colleen and his six children. Gary was born May 13, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, son of Ira and Virginia (Ryan) Klingler. He was united in marriage 52 years ago to Colleen (Kordecki) Klingler. Together Gary and Colleen raised six children and loved 10 grandchildren.
Gary graduated from Allen Park High School in 1966. Gary received his BA from Michigan State University, then his MA from Northern Michigan University, and concluded with his PhD from Michigan State University. He had a career as an educator for 45 years and a basketball coach. His teaching career included stops in Petoskey, MI (St. Francis), Clarion State University, PA, University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, Michigan Tech University, MI and finally Grand Valley State University, MI. Gary was a life long learner and educator.
Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and one of the best Professors. His motto was – An Educated man is one who knows the one who knows all things "Jesus Christ". Gary was also a graduate of the Lay Ministry program from the Dioceses of LaCrosse, WI. Gary was a beloved and dedicated member of the Catholic Church. He loved the lord and prayed constantly especially for those in need and was a big advocate for social justice. Gary's passion was serving the Lord and his family. He took great joy in all six of his cihldren and their spouses and all the grandkids. Gary loved writing, reading and singing in church or anywhere. He loved being Santa at Christmas time and sharing the joy of the true meaning of Christmas. Whether it was children or adults they loved seeing Santa out and about almost as much as Gary himself enjoyed it. "Gray hair is a crown of glory it is gained in a righteous life" Proverbs 16:3.
Gary is survived by Colleen; his children, Jennifer (Jerry) Pray of Bartlett, IL, Jason (Cindy) of Traverse City, MI, Hope (Aaron) Haase of Colorado Springs, CO, Ryan, Ross and Gary all of Holland, MI.;10 grandchildren April, Taylor, Autumn, Jordan, Tobias, Drew, Gina, Aspen, Mason, Miles; sister, Janet (Steve) Clapp; and many more family and friends who loved him.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for doing everything in their power to save Gary's life, ultimately God wanted him in Heaven.
Gary taught many people the value of daily prayer and the importance of appreciating your family. "As for me and my family we will serve the Lord" Joshua 24:15
A mass will be held to celebrate his life and thank God for blessing us all with his presence. It will be at St. Francis de Sales in Holland MI on August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a visitation at noon. Masks are required. If unable to attend the mass will be live streamed at stfrancisholland.org.
Online obituary at michigancremation.com