Gary Lee Nichols, 70 of Holland passed away June 27 after a short battle with cancer. He was born the son of Dale and Marguerite Nichols.
He attended school in Fennville and graduated in 1968. Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the Army in March of 1969 and served our country overseas until July of 1971.
He worked at Micromatic Textron for 28 years until they closed. He then went on to work for BBI, then retired from HighTech Industries at the age of 62.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, WWE Wrestling and his cat Ginger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, many aunts and uncles, cousins, and two nieces.
He is survived by his children Kevin and Bethany Nichols and Kimberly Nichols both of Holland, brothers Larry and Virginia Nichols and Mark and Brenda Nichols both of Holland, sisters Cheryl and William Hebert of Hamilton, Susan Blake, Brenda Marfia, Karen Dean, and Lori Nichols all of Fennville, and grandchildren Mathew, Sabastian, Mikahla, and Elliot all of Holland, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be for a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 30, 2019