Gary Rusticus, age 62 of West Olive, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on November 18, 1956 to Ike and Agnes Rusticus on Fort Polk military base in Louisiana. He had been employed at Louis Padnos Iron and Metal for 42 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time with family, but most of all he loved the Lord. He spent his time reflecting on the 60 Day Prayer series, and was an avid listener to the Chip Ingram Podcast, which he would often share with others.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; Children: Amanda Leslie and her children Ava, Mason, and Ember of Saugatuck, Adam and Lies Rusticus and their child Avery of Jenison, Abby and Scott Waldo and their child Emma of Hudsonville; Parents Ike and Agnes Rusticus of Holland;
Brothers: Tim and Barb Rusticus of Zeeland, Mike Rusticus of Holland; Sister Linda and Bob Lamer of West Olive. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Belay Youth Ministry, PO Box 8094, Holland, MI 49422. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00am at Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Ave in Holland. Rev. John Nyitray will officiate. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019