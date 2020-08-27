Gary Stitt

Gary (Catfish) Alan Stitt, age 79, of Holland died Friday, August 21, 2020.
Gary was born in Kokomo, IN to John and Thelma (Burkhead) Stitt. He married Diana Russell in June of 1988 and dearly loved and cared for her all those years. Gary was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a machinist and retired from Edmar Mfg. He enjoyed making birdhouses and feeding the birds, bowling with Diana in a Saugatuck league, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Terry.
He is survived by his wife Diana and children: Jeff Stitt, Lori Van Dyke, Tony Haist and Bill Stitt all from Michigan; step children: John T. Moore and Claudette Moore; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brother: Mike Stitt; mother-in-law: Emily Russel; brothers-in-law: Alan Russell, Doyle Russell and Art Russell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will take place and a private memorial service is planned for a later date.