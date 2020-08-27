1/1
Gary Stitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary (Catfish) Alan Stitt, age 79, of Holland died Friday, August 21, 2020.
Gary was born in Kokomo, IN to John and Thelma (Burkhead) Stitt. He married Diana Russell in June of 1988 and dearly loved and cared for her all those years. Gary was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a machinist and retired from Edmar Mfg. He enjoyed making birdhouses and feeding the birds, bowling with Diana in a Saugatuck league, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Terry.
He is survived by his wife Diana and children: Jeff Stitt, Lori Van Dyke, Tony Haist and Bill Stitt all from Michigan; step children: John T. Moore and Claudette Moore; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brother: Mike Stitt; mother-in-law: Emily Russel; brothers-in-law: Alan Russell, Doyle Russell and Art Russell; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will take place and a private memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved