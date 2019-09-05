|
Geeltje (Gay) Woutera Bos van de Poll, age 89, of Holland, entered into the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on August 30th.
Gay was a member of Central Wesleyan Church and an active member of the Encore class. She was preceded in death by her brothers Coenraad van de Poll and Tijmen van de Poll and sister Carolina Kroon-van de Poll in the Netherlands and 15 beloved nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brother Gerrit van de Poll in the Netherlands.
Gay was born on December 10, 1929 in a hospital in Zwolle in the Netherlands. She grew up in a small village, Oldebroek. She was the youngest of the family. She had 3 brothers and 1 sister. Gay's father was a miller which explains Gay's love for mills. Her mother died in 1934, when Gay was almost 5 years old.
In June 1948 Gay emigrated to the USA. She followed her fiancée Johannes (Joe) Bos who also emigrated together with his family. They married on December 18, 1948. In the beginning years they lived and worked in Sparta, in Michigan.
Gay was a blessing to all who knew her and her unending passion to share the love of Jesus radiated from her throughout her life. As she takes her place in the celestial choir she will be deeply missed by family in The Netherlands and in Michigan.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 10th, at Central Wesleyan Church's Chapel with a visitation 10:00-11:00 am. Reverend Larry Johnson will be officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Monday, September 9, at Central Wesleyan Church (Use Entrance A). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Israël. An on-line registry book is available at www.lakeshorememorial.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019