Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shekinah Revival Ministries
1941 Washington Ave
Holland, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shekinah Revival Ministries
1941 Washington Ave
Holland, MI
Gene Key Obituary
Gene Key "Mama Key" age 97, of Holland, peacefully passed away July 20, 2019 at her home.
Gene was born to Bernie B. Underwood and Ruth Alice Nixon in Kennett, Missouri and was the second of six kids. She moved to Michigan in 1951 and in 1969, moved to Holland. Gene had 7 children, all of which she raised on her own after her husband left the family following the birth of their last baby. Not giving up, Gene worked at GE and provided for all seven children as a single mother. While she was in her 50's, she decided to go back to school to get her diploma and graduated 1st in her class. She later had an interest in writing and became a published author. She had a very strong faith, and was a member of Shekinah Revival Ministries. Gene had many hobbies, but none were as important to her as spending time with family. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children; Roy Francis (Kathy) Key, Regina Gale (Wayman) Raper, Billy Jon Key, Starlyn Carole (John) Stoup, Leann Holly Graves, Melodi Rae Post, Quaita (Paul) Bridges; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00am with a one-hour visitation prior to the service at Shekinah Revival Ministries, 1941 Washington Ave, Holland, MI. Burial will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019
