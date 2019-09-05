|
Genevieve "Gen" Walters, age 87, of Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harold Walters; children Ronald (deceased) and Sharon Walters, Linda and Phil Stegenga, Dick Walters, Robert and Jackie Walters, Tom Walters, Doug and Lisa Walters, Steve and Amy Walters, Garry and Mary Walters, Mike and Jenny Walters; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Hamberg, Wilma Busscher, Joyce Brinkman; brothers-in-law, Jason and Barb Walters, Henry and Connie Walters; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald; granddaughter, Sarah Walters; great granddaughter, Madelyn Walters; brother, Wallace Hamberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Harriet Walters, Ken Busscher, Jean and Les Avink, Rose Walters, Floyd Walters. Gen enjoyed cooking, canning and working in the greenhouse until the week before she passed. She was known as the "pie lady" for the Hudsonville Christian Fair Booth. Funeral services for Gen will be held on Friday, September 6, at 11:00 A.M. at First Hudsonville Christian Reformed Church, 5486 32nd Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426, with Rev. Dave Jolman officiating. Interment Georgetown Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. and on Friday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudsonville Christian School or First Hudsonville CRC.
