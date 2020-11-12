1/1
George Darke
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joseph Darke, age 82, peacefully transitioned into the arms of his Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020.
George was born to George and Irma Darke on August 23, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. He married his soul mate, Raenella (Sue) Rushing on November 8, 1958; served his country with a 20-year career with the United States Coast Guard as a Chief Petty Officer First Class and retired a second time from ETW / Textron / Woodward in 2000. Post retirement, George worked at DeNooyer Chevrolet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Irma Darke; siblings, Margaret (Jack) Hickmott, Joan (John) Ross; brothers-in-law, James (Danny) Rushing, Daniel Rushing, William Rushing, and Michael Rushing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Raenella (Sue) Darke, daughters, Lisa DeVries, Susan (Doug) Wabeke; sister-in-laws, Arron Rushing and Tina Rushing; 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation nieces and nephews and many friends who have won his heart and become extended family.
Visitation with the family is scheduled for 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 West 32nd St. Holland, MI 49423.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request honoring George by making a donation to the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association (www.gllka.org) or S.S. City of Milwaukee & USCGC Acacia (www.carferry.com).
Burial to take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
www.langelandsterenberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
May God Comfort and give you Strength
In the upcoming days ahead.

Lee Ann Overway
November 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Grommesh
November 11, 2020
I have known George and the rest of the family for over 53 years. I have too many happy memories to count but some include getting thrown into their pool by George and my dad, going to Cedar Point together several times, going out in one of the coast guard boats to see where he worked, weddings, and birthday parties to name just a few. I loved George and he will forever be a part of my memories and will hold a special place in my heart.
Michelle Grommesh
Family Friend
November 11, 2020
The staff at Trans International sends their condolence and have donated to each of your charities in George's name.
Trans International
November 11, 2020
My dear Wilma and I and our family met George back in 2004. He was a tender heart in a rough sailor's exterior who easily won our girls' affection and grandson's wonder. You will be missed George. friend and neighbor
Randall Hirdes
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved