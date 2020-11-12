I have known George and the rest of the family for over 53 years. I have too many happy memories to count but some include getting thrown into their pool by George and my dad, going to Cedar Point together several times, going out in one of the coast guard boats to see where he worked, weddings, and birthday parties to name just a few. I loved George and he will forever be a part of my memories and will hold a special place in my heart.

Michelle Grommesh

Family Friend