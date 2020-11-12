George Joseph Darke, age 82, peacefully transitioned into the arms of his Heavenly Father on November 9, 2020.
George was born to George and Irma Darke on August 23, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. He married his soul mate, Raenella (Sue) Rushing on November 8, 1958; served his country with a 20-year career with the United States Coast Guard as a Chief Petty Officer First Class and retired a second time from ETW / Textron / Woodward in 2000. Post retirement, George worked at DeNooyer Chevrolet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Irma Darke; siblings, Margaret (Jack) Hickmott, Joan (John) Ross; brothers-in-law, James (Danny) Rushing, Daniel Rushing, William Rushing, and Michael Rushing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Raenella (Sue) Darke, daughters, Lisa DeVries, Susan (Doug) Wabeke; sister-in-laws, Arron Rushing and Tina Rushing; 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation nieces and nephews and many friends who have won his heart and become extended family.
Visitation with the family is scheduled for 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 West 32nd St. Holland, MI 49423.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request honoring George by making a donation to the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association (www.gllka.org
) or S.S. City of Milwaukee & USCGC Acacia (www.carferry.com
).
Burial to take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. www.langelandsterenberg.com