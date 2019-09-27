Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
George De Groff


1967 - 2019
George De Groff Obituary
George M. De Groff, 52, of Holland, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
George was born July 24, 1967, to George H. and Verlie (Wolf) De Groff in Kalamazoo. He was raised in Holland and graduated from Holland High. George married Linda Moermond and they raised their two children in Holland. George was a journeyman tool and die maker and later started working for Hil-man Automation. George enjoyed remote control planes, and spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda, their children: Jeff (Kassi) De Groff of Fennville, Katie De Groff of Holland; their granddaughter Sydney Andrews; parents George H. and Verlie De Groff of Holland, mother-in-law Jean Moermond of Holland, sisters: Melissa (Marc) Vander Kooi, Tammie (John) Wiersema; in-laws: Deb Petersen, Caroline Grayson, Tim Moermond.
A service to honor the faith and life of George M. De Groff will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 pm, Sunday also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
