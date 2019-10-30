|
On October 26 at 11:45 pm, George Kolean Jr. "Husky," 93, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus. Right by his side, his wife of almost 69 years, Marilyn, and also with his family surrounding him, George was ushered into the presence of Jesus while his family was singing one of his favorite songs, "What a Day That Will Be When My Jesus I Shall See." This special ushering of George into heaven was an amazing gift to George and to his family, a gift that will always be remembered. George was born in Hamilton, Michigan, on February 3, 1926, to George Kolean Sr. and Jennie Kolean. He served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps during World War II from 1944 to 1946, was married to the love of his life, Marilyn, in 1950, and they have 4 loving children. The most important things to George were his faith in Christ Jesus and his family. George and his wife were founding and long-time members of Fellowship Reformed Church of Holland where George served as an elder and deacon. He also served as a Chaplain for 22 years at Lakeside Vista Assisted Living Community where he led Bible Studies, gave the messages at chapel services, and officiated funerals. George's favorite hobbies were gardening, fishing, and singing in a Christian quartet called, "The Fellowship Four." It gave him great joy to sing in his quartet at several different churches over the years. George's "happy place" was at Burt Lake in Michigan where he vacationed with his family for 40 years and made precious, fond memories together. He worked at Gritter Brothers Egg Company for over 30 years and then worked for Holland Public Schools from which he retired. George is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kolean; 4 children and their spouses, Diane (John) Taylor, Dave (Tammy) Kolean, Brenda Gamby, and Julie (Shawn) Von Ins; and has several grandchildren and great grandchildren. George is also survived by 4 siblings from a family of 9 siblings, Jean Van Wieren, Cal (Carol) Kolean, Rosie (Jim) Harris, and Laurel (Jim) Boeve; sisters-in-law Sally Morris and Beverly Plagenhoef; and brother-in-law Dr. Richard Plagenhoef.
The family is very grateful to those at Resthaven Care Center who put their heart and soul into providing the best possible care for George and treated him like their own family during his 6-month stay. A celebration of George's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at Fellowship Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Boulevard, in Holland. Burial has taken place at Lakewood Cemetery. There will be a visitation just before the memorial at 10:30 am, also held at Fellowship Church of Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Resthaven Care Center of Holland or Fellowship Reformed Church of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kolean family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019