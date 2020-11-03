George Magee, age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020.
He was known to others as friend, counselor, handy man, and a fisherman. His family experienced him as gentle and loving. His joy was being a reliable servant and lover of God. He lived his life for God and others and was respected by his colleagues and friends for his theological insights – which were treasured. As a Christian missionary in Japan for 42 years, he learned to live as a world citizen and was respected by people of many convictions. The generation of his children remember him as the "uncle" who built kayaks so they could paddle down rivers and camp together.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Magee; daughter, Martha Magee and Jan Kees; son, Michael and Mie Magee; son, Mark and Yukari Magee; son, Koichi and Robyne Magee; grandchildren, Luc, Emil, Hanna, Kai, Christopher, and Noel.
Memorial contributions in George's honor may be given to the Third Reformed Church Mission Fund, 111 West 13th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Third Reformed Church will announce more details as they become available.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
or sent directly to the funeral home at 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.