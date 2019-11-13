|
George "Daniel" Powell, age 76 of Holland, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Dan was a veteran of the United States Marine's, service our country for 3 tours in Vietnam, and for a total of 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anita Powell.
Dan is survived by his wife Sandra of Holland; children Daniel Brent Powell of West Virginia and Sarah (John) Lomax of Holland; grandchildren Hanan, Daniel, and Shaden; sister Patricia (Mike) Fox; many extended family and friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will take place in the Spring at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019