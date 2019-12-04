|
George Van Tubergen Jr., age 83 of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. George, "Doc", was born to parents George and Ella (Slenk) Van Tubergen in Holland, Michigan on December 14, 1935. Doc enlisted with the United States Air Force after high school. George worked various jobs, but for more than 30 years he was a truck driver, the last many years for Central Steel and Wire Company. He was a member of the Lake of the Pines Association, loved to bowl, belonging to leagues and was also a member of Teamsters Local # 7 – Retirees Club. He liked to golf and was an avid Lions and Tigers fan. He and his wife Peggy enjoyed going to the casino together, especially for military appreciation days and loved to travel. Up until the last several years, they spent their winter months together in Phoenix, Arizona. Doc will be greatly missed by his family and friends, which include his wife Peggy, his children; Michael and wife Brenda Van Tubergen, Ellen Tanis and husband Michael, Steven and wife Tracy Van Tubergen, Peggy's daughters Leslie Garrison and Kathleen Diaz, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Alvin Van Tubergen, sisters Norma and husband Ed Rastall and Althea Beyersdorf, brother in laws Joseph and wife Ida Adams and Patrick and wife Michelle Adams. He was preceded in death by brothers Harvey, Gary, Jack, David, and Gene, and by sisters Johanna Johnson, Gladys Dionese, and Donna Seekins
A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until the time of service at the Campbell Stocking Funeral home of Farwell. An additional memorial service will be held in Holland, MI, at a later date.
Please consider memorial contributions to the charity or organization of your choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Stocking Funeral Home. Please share your memories and condolences to Doc's family online at www.CampbellStocking.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019