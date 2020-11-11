1/1
Gerald Brink
Gerald Jay Brink age 91 of Zeeland, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at home.
Gerald was born in Wyoming Park, MI and was a lifelong resident of West Michigan. He was a member of 1st Reformed Church in Zeeland, and a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. Gerald retired from the Ottawa County Road Commission, was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Wanda Hutchinson; Daughter-in-law Liz Brink; and brother Duane Brink.
Gerald is survived by his wife Glady of 48 years; children Jeffrey Brink, Randall (Sally) Timmer, and Cindy (Dave) Jacobs; 6 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; brother Lynn (Diane) Brink; in-laws Jerene Brink, Edwin Cotts, and Edna (Bob) Snip; many extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will take place Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Comfort Keepers and Spectrum Hospice for the care they gave to Gerald and his family.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
